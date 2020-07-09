Policemen accused in Vadodara ‘custodial death’ case absconding

The Vadodara police, which had despatched several teams to look for the accused, claimed it had no leads yet. On Wednesday, three accused LRD jawans — Yogendra Jilansinh, Rajiv Savjibhai and Hitesh Shambubhai — were suspended. (File) The Vadodara police, which had despatched several teams to look for the accused, claimed it had no leads yet. On Wednesday, three accused LRD jawans — Yogendra Jilansinh, Rajiv Savjibhai and Hitesh Shambubhai — were suspended. (File)

Two days after six Vadodara policemen were booked over the alleged custodial death of a 65-year-old migrant worker from Telangana the investigating officers claimed the accused have gone into hiding.

“Immediately after the FIR was lodged, all of them went into hiding. We have formed several teams that are also actively raiding various locations but they are yet to be traced. Their phones are switched off as well. We will arrest them soon,” said Deepak Meghani, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone 1.

Babu Sheikh Nisar from Telangana’s Kamareddy district was picked up by police on December 10 over a theft. He was allegedly tortured at Fatehgunj police station and has gone missing since.

Reports placed on record of the Gujarat High Court have suggested that Nisar was picked up at 11.30 am and was allowed to leave the police station at 5.25 pm after “making a note in the police station diary”.

The Gujarat government sought a week’s time on Monday on the ground that ACP E-Division SG Patil “is diligently and strenuously making an attempt to reach to the truth”. The court directed that the report on the missing complaint be submitted on or before July 10.

The Vadodara police, which had despatched several teams to look for the accused, claimed it had no leads yet. On Wednesday, three accused LRD jawans — Yogendra Jilansinh, Rajiv Savjibhai and Hitesh Shambubhai — were suspended.

Accused police inspector DB Gohil was transferred to Ahmedabad a week before the FIR was lodged and sub-inspector DM Rabari was transferred to Ahmedabad city two months ago. LRD jawan Pankaj Mavjibhai was transferred to Amreli two months ago.

