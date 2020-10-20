Policeman shot dead in Anantnag

Police sources said the officer was posted at the Commando Training Centre (CTC) Lethpora. (Representational)

Militants on Monday evening shot dead a police officer in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district when he was returning home, police said.

Police said militants fired at Mohammad Ashraf Bhat at his village Chandpora, Kanelwan, in Anantnag district. The police officer was rushed to the hospital, but the doctors declared him brought dead.

“Today at about 1830 hours, terrorists fired upon a police inspector identified as Inspector Mohammad Ashraf Bhat, a resident of Chandpora Kanelwan near his residence,” police said in an official statement. “The officer received gunshot injuries and was evacuated to nearby hospital. However, he succumbed to his injuries and attained martyrdom”.

Police sources said the officer was posted at the Commando Training Centre (CTC) Lethpora.

Soon after the incident, a joint team of police, Army and paramilitary personnel cordoned off the area and launched a search operation to trace the militants behind the attack. However, till late evening, no arrests had been made. Senior officers reached Anantnag to attend the wreath-laying ceremony at District Police Lines. It was attended by IGP, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar and other senior officers.

