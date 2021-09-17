Policeman killed by militants in J-K’s Kulgam

0 Comment(s) *
Militants on Friday shot dead a policeman in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.
“At about 6.05 pm, terrorists fired at a police personnel, identified as Banto Sharma (Follower) of Wanpoh, and injured him,” they said.
The officials said Sharma was shifted to a hospital but succumbed to injuries.
The area has been cordoned off and a hunt launched to nab the attackers, they said.
