Policeman killed by militants in J-K’s Kulgam

Militants on Friday shot dead a policeman in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

“At about 6.05 pm, terrorists fired at a police personnel, identified as Banto Sharma (Follower) of Wanpoh, and injured him,” they said.

The officials said Sharma was shifted to a hospital but succumbed to injuries.

The area has been cordoned off and a hunt launched to nab the attackers, they said.