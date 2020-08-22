Police yet to find any leads: UP worker missing from Bharuch since last 50 days

While the police have been unable to find any leads, family members have taken the matter to social media on Friday. (Representational)

A 41-year-old migrant worker from Uttar Pradesh, employed as an operator at a company in Dahej Industrial area of Bharuch, has gone missing for the past 50 days.

While the police have been unable to find any leads, family members have taken the matter to social media on Friday.

According to the police, Suresh Yadav (41), a resident of Vijaynagar society in Ankleshwar of Bharuch and native of Jaunpur in UP, was employed as an operator in Insecticide India Limited company in Dahej industrial area of Bharuch.

Suresh used to stay alone in a rented flat in Ankleshwar while his wife and three children were in Jaunpur. According to family members, Suresh’s phone had been switched off since July 1.

“On July 1, Suresh’s wife called me to inform that his phone was switched off. So I went to his place to check on him. I found his house locked from outside and initially we thought that he might have gone to one of his friends’ place for some days which he used to do occasionally. However, even one week later, his phone was still found switched off and his door was locked. We then approached the police and finally a missing person complaint was lodged on July 12. We then went to his company in Dahej and checked the CCTV footage which shows that he left the company premises on June 30 evening,” said Dharmendra Yadav, brother-in-law of Suresh, who also lives in Ankleshwar.

According to the family members, Suresh was living in Bharuch for the past seven years and he stayed here even during the lockdown.

“He last spoke to his wife on June 29. There was no major financial problem with Suresh that we are aware of. He did not have any fights with his colleagues also. There has been no response from the police as well.”

Speaking to The Indian Express, a senior officer attached with Dahej police station said, “We are checking his call detail records, but haven’t found anything suspicious yet. His phone has been unavailable for the past 50 days.”

