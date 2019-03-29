Police: Wanted Khalistani extremist held in Jalandhar

The Jalandhar police on Thursday arrested a wanted extremist allegedly belonging to the to the Khalistan Commando Force (KCF) and the Khalistan Zindabad Force (KZF).

The accused has been identified as Amrik Singh alias Manga of village Sarih in Jalandhar and is now a Uganda citizen. Singh had entered India through Nepal and was living illegally for last two years in his village. He has been arrested following an intelligence input from Adda Jandiala.

AIG, Counter Intelligence, Harkamalpreet Singh Khakh said that the accused was wanted in twin blasts case at Jalandhar bus stand carried out by Satnam Singh alias Satta Lasuri on April 28, 2006 and May 24, 2006.

Khakh said that Pakistan-based KZF boss Ranjeet Singh Neeta and USA-based Balwinder Singh Posi had masterminded the blasts along with Amrik Singh. Three persons were killed in the first blast, while the accused failed to execute the second bomb properly, he said.

“During preliminary interrogation, the arrested accused revealed that he was involved in the extremist activities from 1992 to 1995. Amrik had a close association with infamous terrorists Gurdeep Singh alias Deepa Heranwala of KCF,” he added.

The AIG added that in 1998, Amrik and his six associates killed one person Harwinder Singh Bhola in Guru Nagar, Jalandhar due to latter’s affair with the sister of his friend. In this case, they were sentenced to life imprisonment. However, Amrik later jumped his parole and managed to fly to Uganda from India.

In 2012, according to the AIG, Amrik was arrested by Uganda police for indulging in illegal human trafficking and was lodged in Uganda Jail for four years. Due to this case, the Indian embassy in Uganda refused him Indian visa three times.

In January 2017, he reached India via Nepal after staying for two weeks at Kathmandu in Nepal and arrived Delhi from Nepal border via train and moved to his village by bus where he has been living under disguise.

Amrik will be produced in the court and will be taken on police remand to quiz him further about the cases and what he has been doing for the past two years here.