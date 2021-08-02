Police: Villager dies at LoC during Army search operation

The Army said that he slipped and died while accompanying them during a search operation.

A 53-year-old villager of Gurez, who was picked up by the Army for questioning, died at the LoC during a search operation on Saturday, police said.

Police sources said that Abdullah Hajam, a resident of Tarbal village, which falls on the LoC in Bandipore district, was picked up by the Army on Friday night for questioning.

The Army said that he slipped and died while accompanying them during a search operation.

“Today Army unit of 06 Maratha LI (Light Infantry) approached Police Post Izmarg Gurez Bandipora and reported that one Abdullah Hajam age about 53-54 years resident of Tarbal was accompanying them for a search operation during the intervening night of 30-31/7/21. While conducting searches in the dense forest area along with said person, suddenly he slipped into a deep nalla and got injured. He was shifted to Battalion headquarters for treatment. However, despite all possible efforts the injured succumbed to his injuries before being shifted to other hospital,” the police said in a statement late Saturday.

The police said they have started investigations into the custodial death to “ascertain facts and circumstances”.

“The medico-legal formalities were completed at Sub District Hospital Gurez. Investigation in the matter is in progress,” the police added. Police sources said that immediately after the death of the villager, mobile communication in the area was snapped. On Sunday, the Army barred a group of journalists from visiting the village of the deceased.