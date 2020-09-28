Police summon ex-DGP Saini to join probe in Balwant Multani case

Saini was booked, along with six Chandigarh police officials, in connection with the abduction of Balwant Singh Multani. (File)

Mohali district police on Sunday again pasted a notice outside the residence of former Director General of Police (DGP) Sumedh Singh Saini, directing him to join investigation with the Special Investigation Team in connection with Balwant Singh Multani’s murder case.

Saini has been summoned to the Mataur police station at 11 am on Monday.

A police officer said that Sumedh Singh Saini, however, continues to remain absent from both his houses in Chandigarh and Delhi, where summons were sent to him through special messengers.

Due to his non-availability, and no one accepting summons on his behalf at his house, summons had to be pasted outside the residence on the gate post.

The notice stated that Saini was asked to appear before the SIT on September 23, but he did not appear following which the district police has again asked him to appear before the SIT.

Saini had come to the Matour police station on September 25 and also moved an application in the court to withdraw arrest warrants against him, which the court had allowed.

Saini was booked, along with six Chandigarh police officials, in connection with the abduction of Balwant Singh Multani. Later, the court ordered to add murder charges in the FIR.

