Police stop Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury vehicle, he gives notice for breach of privilege

LEADER OF the Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Thursday claimed that Delhi Police officers posted at Vijay Chowk stopped his car from proceeding towards Parliament despite his vehicle displaying a valid parking label issued by the Lok Sabha Secretariat.

Claiming that the police “hampered” his Parliamentary duties, Chowdhury later wrote to Speaker Om Birla raising an issue of breach of privilege.

Chowdhury said he entered the Parliament complex twice in his vehicle “which had a car label issued by the Lok Sabha Secretariat which is valid up to March 31” in the morning.

“But to my utter dismay in the afternoon today, when I was coming to the Parliament House, to attend the afternoon session, the Delhi Police officials posted at Vijay Chowk stopped me from going to Parliament House saying that my car must display the new car label issues in March 2020. In spite of my repeated requests, the police officials did not allow me to proceed…”

“I am unable to understand as to why the Delhi Police officials acted so rudely to a sitting MP. When I took up the matter with Joint Secretary (Security), Lok Sabha… he said that he has nothing to do in the matter,” he wrote.

He also attached a circular issued by the Secretariat dated December 23, 2019 which said the “annual parking labels for 2020 will be issued from February 24” and that existing labels will “continue in working” till March 31.

Chowdhury said: “What is happening in Delhi. We have to come to Parliament several times. Me and (Gurjeet Singh) Aujla sahab were stopped and had to walk down…”

