Monday, March 22, 2021
Gujarat: Human skeleton found on police station compound

The remains included a skull and lower parts of the skeleton, an official said, adding they appear to be 3 to 4 year old.

By: PTI | Surat |
March 22, 2021 3:53:35 pm

Remains of a human skeleton were found on the compound of a police station in Surat during a clean-up drive, police said on Monday.

“On Sunday afternoon, when seized vehicles were being removed with the help of a crane at Khatodara police station compound, human skeletal remains were found,” an official said, adding that the clean-up operation was undertaken after nearly two years.


The remains included a skull and lower parts of the skeleton, he said, adding they appear to be 3 to 4 year old.

A team of Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) is pressed into service, he said.

“Police have begun investigation,” the official added.

