Police stand on Kerala man’s suicide contradicts BJP claim, hartal underway

The Kerala Police late Thursday night sought to clarify that the suicide of a 49-year-old man by setting himself on fire near the venue of the BJP’s Sabarimala protest could not have been linked to the agitation.

Thiruvananthapuram City Police Commissioner P Prakash told the Indian Express: “Nair has not made any reference to the Sabarimala issue in his statement. He had some family issues and also some personal problems which might have forced him to take such an extreme step. I don’t think he had been part of any agitation related to Sabarimala.”

The statement directly contradicts the claim of the BJP that Venugopal Nair, a resident of Muttada in Thiruvananthapuram district, was an Ayyappa devotee and had sacrificed his life for the agitation. While the party said Nair was not it’s worker, it staunchly believed that he was a devotee who was mentally disturbed over the developments at Sabarimala.

BJP workers including the party’s senior leader CK Padmanabhan, who’s undertaking a hunger strike, claimed that Nair shouted ‘Ayyappa, Ayyappa’ as he poured petrol on his body and set himself on fire. The incident occurred around 2 am on Thursday morning. The fire on Nairs body was immediately doused but he had suffered 90 per cent burns already. He was admitted to the Medical College hospital where he breathed his last on Thursday afternoon.

BJP state general secretary MT Ramesh told reporters that Nair had taken the extreme step to force open the eyes and ears of the ruling LDF government which was pretending to ignore the agitation. Ramesh called for a dawn-to-dusk hartal on Friday as a mark of protest against Nair’s death.