Police seek legal opinion as parties demand MLA Ram Kadam’s arrest for controversial remarks

The Ghatkopar police on Thursday approached the Directorate of Prosecution asking it to take legal opinion on whether an FIR can be registered against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Ram Kadam. The MLA was criticised after a video where he allegedly promised to help men run away with the women they wished to marry went viral.

Following the incident, several political parties, including the Congress, Shiv Sena and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), staged protests and approached Ghatkopar police station demanding that an FIR be registered against Kadam.

A senior officer said: “Based on the application we have received, along with the purported video in which Kadam is seen making a speech, we have sent a police inspector to consult the DoP to see if there are enough grounds for registering an FIR. Depending on the opinion of the DoP, further course of action will be decided by us.”

A source said they are checking if Kadam’s acts fall under sections 268 (a person is guilty of a public nuisance who does any act or is guilty of an illegal omission which causes any common injury, danger or annoyance to the public), 108 (a person abets an offence, who abets either the commission of an offence, or the commission of an act which would be an offence) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace).

On Thursday, MNS and Congress party workers held protests outside Ghatkopar police station, raised slogans against Kadam and demanded that he be arrested.

The protesters also threatened a rasta roko outside the police station if Kadam was not arrested. The Ghatkopar police registered a non-cognisable (NC) complaint after an MNS worker alleged that she had received a call from a person asking her not to join the protests against Kadam.

In the video clip that led to the protests, Kadam is seen addressing a crowd during a Dahi Handi event at Ghatkopar. He is heard saying: “You can call me… if you call me saying I have proposed a girl and need your help… I will definitely help you… I will call your parents and ask them. If they say they like that girl then I will pick up that girl and give you… now take my number.”

The video was widely circulated on social media and was criticised by women’s bodies and political parties. Shiv Sena demanded that Kadam be sacked by the BJP.

