Police search former DMK minister Anbil Mahesh’s home in private school fraud case

A team from the Central Crime Branch, Chennai City, on Wednesday launched searches at the Tiruchi residence of former Tamil Nadu School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi in connection with an investigation into an alleged multi-crore fraud involving private schools during the previous DMK government.

A five-member police team began the search around 7.30 am at Poyyamozhi’s residence in Thennur Anna Nagar in Tiruchi. Police personnel were stationed outside the house as the operation continued. Police sources said searches were also conducted at six locations in Chennai and Tiruchi linked to the former minister.

The investigation concerns allegations that large sums of money were collected from private-school managements with promises of securing official clearances, including upgrading schools, obtaining permanent recognition and getting approvals for building plans.