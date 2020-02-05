Police say Shaheen Bagh gunman had joined AAP, party hits back

Delhi police say this photo of AAP’s Sanjay Singh with Kapil Baisala (seen right) was found from the latter’s phone Delhi police say this photo of AAP’s Sanjay Singh with Kapil Baisala (seen right) was found from the latter’s phone

Setting off a fresh political row four days before the national capital votes, the Delhi Police Tuesday said the man arrested for firing twice in the air at the Shaheen Bagh protest site on February 1 had joined the Aam Aadmi Party last year.

The police claim drew a sharp reaction from the AAP which said Union Home Minister Amit Shah was directly behind the “conspiracy”. The Delhi Police reports to the Ministry of Home Affairs. The AAP said it plans to approach the Election Commission against DCP (Crime Branch) Rajesh Deo who announced the shooter’s alleged links to the party.

“We have recovered photos which show that a year ago, Kapil Baisala (the shooter) and his father had joined AAP. Further investigation is on,” DCP Deo said. “Photographs were deleted from his phone, but we recovered them with help from technical experts. When we had questioned him initially, he had told us he joined AAP in the first part of 2019. We are trying to establish the exact date. There are photos that establish this and he has agreed to these photos.”

Earlier in the day, police sought custody of Kapil in a Delhi court where it did not mention his alleged links with AAP.

Asked why Kapil’s political links were being divulged days before the polls, Deo said, “Pictures were not released by us; several media houses had approached me and asked for confirmation, which I gave. I shared details about him during the general briefing and will investigate all facts as it is a very sensitive matter.”

Police said the weapon Kapil used had been procured seven years ago for celebratory firing during a wedding.

Kapil’s uncle Jogender Nagar told The Indian Express that the 25-year-old and his father had joined AAP “for two weeks”.

“My elder cousin and Kapil’s father, Gaje Singh, had joined AAP in early 2019, and remained in the party for about two weeks. He was looking for a ticket and it seemed it would not work out. Kapil had gone to support his father and did not have any political ambitions. He merely stood there alongside his father and got pictures clicked,” his uncle said.

Another relative, Fatesh Singh, told PTI: “I have no idea where these photographs are circulating from. My nephew Kapil had no association with any political party… My brother Gaje Singh fought Assembly elections in 2008 from the Bahujan Samaj Party and lost. After that, no one from our family had any links with any political party.”

According to relatives and neighbours, Kapil, a resident of East Delhi’s Dallupura, was mostly involved in managing his family’s dairy business. His father Gaje Singh, on the other hand, has a political background, having unsuccessfully contested MCD elections in 2007 on a BSP ticket. He ran for MCD elections again in 2012 as a BSP member from Khichri Pur, and also contested the Assembly elections in 2008 but did not win.

Following DCP Deo’s comments, BJP president J P Nadda tweeted: “I want to make it clear to Kejriwal that this country is bigger than any election, any government, and it will not forgive those who play with its security. Kejriwal and his team have been unmasked. The people of Delhi will give a befitting reply.”

At a press conference called Tuesday night, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar, who is BJP’s poll in-charge of Delhi, said: “It is not a casual photo. He was joining AAP and Sanjay Singh welcomed him. This shows how AAP instigates the youth and misuses them.”

AAP’s Sanjay Singh hit back: “BJP and Home Minister Amit Shah are using all kinds of tactics and hatching conspiracies. My photo is being used by them today. There are only three-four days to go for elections. Just watch how many more photos and videos they will share. I am shocked that while the model code of conduct is imposed, wherein the Election Commission is supreme, DCP (Crime Branch) Rajesh Deo says they have found a photo of AAP members and they are investigating the involvement of others. Is Amit Shah making Deo say this? Or is it someone else? On whose direction did he dare to do this?”

“Investigation is incomplete, no enquiry has been made regarding the photo and the involvement of others has not been looked into, and a responsible police officer is coming out and naming a party at a time when MCC has been imposed. We will complain to the EC against Deo tomorrow and seek immediate action against him. It is the EC’s rule that no party can be named by any official till they have the permission of the EC. Did Deo seek permission from the EC? No. He had Amit Shah’s permission. He had BJP’s permission. How did the photo, which is part of investigation, reach the media and BJP? For three days, BJP has been alleging that AAP is involved in this. Manoj Tiwari told a news channel that AAP is involved in this. Are the investigation details being shared with BJP by Deo and Crime Branch?”

“Let’s come to the photo now. I just want to say that BJP can use all the dirty tricks they can but the people will defeat them on 8th. Their deposits will be lost… Chinmayanand has been accused of rape and is photographed with the honourable Prime Minister and (UP CM) Yogi Adityanath. Should it be assumed then that they are also involved in his crimes? This is a photograph of Asaram Bapu with the PM. It can’t be said that the PM is responsible for his crimes… You are trying to defame AAP before polls on Amit Shah’s direction… If someone has committed a crime, strict action must be taken. The police must stop being a puppet in BJP’s hands,” Singh said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App