Police rescue family of five attacked over child-lifting suspicion in Malegaon

Less than 12 hours after five people were lynched in Maharashtra’s Dhule district over child-lifting rumours, a family of five, including a two-year-old child, was attacked by a mob Sunday on the suspicion of being child abductors in Malegaon.

The victims, who hailed from Parbhani district in Maharashtra, were, however, rescued by the police, which had to resort to lathi charge to control the situation. The mob also ransacked the police van. Later, a case was charged against the mob for rioting and obstructing police to perform their duty.

Five ppl (including a 2 yr old child) rescued from a violent mob of thousands wanting to lynch them in Malegaon. Proud of my team #MalegaonPolice that risked their own lives to save them today@Dev_Fadnavis @IPS_Association @LogicalIndians @thebetterindia @the_hindu @timesofindia https://t.co/ho6iWSDt3W — Harssh A Poddar (@Harssh_IPS) July 1, 2018

The police are probing if any social media post was the cause that led to the attack on the family.

