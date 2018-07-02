Follow Us:
Monday, July 02, 2018
Police rescue family of five attacked over child-lifting suspicion in Malegaon

The five people including a two-year-old child were rescued during the attack by the police in Malegaon when the mob turned violent and ransacked a police van.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: July 2, 2018 11:10:01 am
Malegaon Malegaon Police took control of the situation and averted the lynching. (Source: Google Maps)
Less than 12 hours after five people were lynched in Maharashtra’s Dhule district over child-lifting rumours, a family of five, including a two-year-old child, was attacked by a mob Sunday on the suspicion of being child abductors in Malegaon.

The victims, who hailed from Parbhani district in Maharashtra, were, however, rescued by the police, which had to resort to lathi charge to control the situation. The mob also ransacked the police van. Later, a case was charged against the mob for rioting and obstructing police to perform their duty.

The police are probing if any social media post was the cause that led to the attack on the family.

