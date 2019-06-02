Maharashtra: Police recovers IED in Gondia district

Police recovered an improvised explosive device (IED) weighing 10-kg from a culvert in Salekasa tehsil in the Deori subdivision of Gondia district on Saturday.

“We had an intelligence input about the IED having been put somewhere in Salekasa, so we launched a search operation and found a 10-kg IED under a culvert on Ekatola-Murkutdoh road on Saturday. Our bomb disposal squad managed to defuse it,” superintendent of police Vinita Sahu told The Indian Express.

When asked if police often use the road where the IED was placed, the SP said, “No, it’s rarely used.”

The district witnessed a fire exchange between police and Naxals last year.