Maharashtra: Police recovers IED in Gondia district

The district witnessed a fire exchange between police and Naxals last year.

Police recovered an improvised explosive device (IED) weighing 10-kg from a culvert in Salekasa tehsil in the Deori subdivision of Gondia district on Saturday.

“We had an intelligence input about the IED having been put somewhere in Salekasa, so we launched a search operation and found a 10-kg IED under a culvert on Ekatola-Murkutdoh road on Saturday. Our bomb disposal squad managed to defuse it,” superintendent of police Vinita Sahu told The Indian Express.

