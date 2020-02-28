Police question four Kartarpur pilgrims, row in Punjab House

The Punjab Vidhan Sabha witnessed an uproar Thursday over the questioning of four Sikh pilgrims by the Gurdaspur police after their return from Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib in Pakistan.

Linking the development to DGP Dinkar Gupta’s recent comments on Kartarpur Corridor, SAD and AAP MLAs accused the state government of deliberately browbeating Sikh devotees and demanded that Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, who was not present in the House, make a statement on the matter. Later, SAD and AAP MLAs stormed the Well of the House in protest separately, and staged walk outs.

Raising the issue, SAD MLA Sharanjit Singh Dhillon said that the Punjab Police has now started questioning people who are going to Kartarpur. “People are saying that the police said that you are a terrorist since you went to Kartarpur. The police is saying that this is being done on the instructions of higher authorities,” said Dhillon.

Jails and Cooperation Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa intervened at this stage and said that the Gurdaspur police had acted on an input received from the Intelligence Bureau. He said the February 17 letter should be called for and placed before the House.

SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia said that the SSP Gurdaspur and the concerned SHO should be suspended and dismissed from service.

The Jails Minister, who read out the contents of the letter sent by the IB and took names of four Sikh youth who were to questioned by the police, said that the state government will take strict action against the SSP and the SHO if they are found at fault. “If SSP is to be blamed then the government should take action against him,” he said.

Leader of Opposition Harpal Singh Cheema termed this development as a move by the DGP to spoil the atmosphere of brotherhood in Punjab. “The CM should make a statement on the floor of the House regarding this issue,” said Cheema.

