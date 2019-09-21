Police probing theft of missing components from Indian Navy ship

Toggle Menu
Cochin Shipyard Ltd. (Source: Express photo by Prakash Elamakkara, Cochin)

The Kochi Police is investigating the theft of computer hardware components from the machine room of an under- construction Indian Navy aircraft carrier at the Cochin Shipyard Limited in Kochi.

Police sources said equipment layouts and machinery plans are reported to be encrypted and stored in the stolen hard discs, RAM and processors of five computers. Also, the signal interfacing programme of the indicator management system was loaded in the missing computer discs.

The theft was detected by shipyard officials on Monday after “signal reception was found weak during routine check-up. Following a complaint from the shipyard, a case was registered. Kochi city police have constituted a special team to probe into the incident,” sources said.

Sources at the shipyard said the missing components however, were not of strategic value. “There is no reason to panic… Police are probing the incident,” a senior official said.

