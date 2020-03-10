Police probing channel editor’s speech: Hemant Soren

Jharkhand Chief minister Hemant Soren. Jharkhand Chief minister Hemant Soren.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday said police is investigating a video tweeted by Sudarshan News editor-in-chief Suresh Chavhanke in which he is asking people at an event in Ranchi to “economically boycott rioters”.

On Monday, Chavanke tweeted the video with a post, “Mayor, former Minister, business persons pledged to boycott the rioters economically.” In the video, he is seen taking a pledge and people are seen repeating: “Hum shapath lete hain hai ki kisi bhi gaddar se hum samaan nahi kharidenge. Hamare bhai ko maarne wale ko naukri par nahi rakhenge. Iss sankalp ko poora karne par hamare kul devta, hamare gurujan, bhagwaan humko shakti de (We take an oath that that we will not buy any product from traitors, won’t employ people who have killed our brothers. May God give us the power to fulfil the oath.”

Chavhanke told The Indian Express that the video was from an event at a Ranchi hotel on March 4. “Various Hindu organisations took part in it, including (Ranchi MLA) C P Singh and Mayor Asha Lakra. There was a call to boycott all rioters who killed, burned our brothers’ homes… many other issues were also discussed.”

Asked who he was referring to when he said “rioters”, he said, “I have said dangai (rioters). Ab jisko jo samajhna hai samjhe (People may interpret it the way they want to).”

BJP MLA from Ranchi, C P Singh, said: “…I also took the pledge of the economic boycott of rioters… there is only one community which is involved in this, there is no point hiding it.”

Jharkhand Police IG Naveen Singh, who is monitoring the investigation, said, “In the video, there is limited information. We will collect information of the organiser and who all came. We have started the investigation.”

