Police probe slain DySP’s ‘complaint’ against local officer’s links with Dubey

Deputy SP Devendra Kumar Mishra Deputy SP Devendra Kumar Mishra

THE UTTAR Pradesh Police is looking into a reported letter written by Deputy SP Devendra Kumar Mishra alleging links between wanted history-sheeter Vikas Dubey and a local police station head. On Friday, Mishra was among eight police personnel killed in a botched raid to arrest Dubey, at Bikru village in Kanpur. The Station Officer of the local Chaubeypur Police Station, Vinay Tiwari, has been suspended as police probe whether Dubey was tipped off about the raid.

Three more personnel of Chaubeypur station were suspended on Monday, while police arrested three alleged accomplices of Dubey in connection with the shootout.

The letter doing the rounds Monday, bearing DySP Mishra’s signature and addressed to district Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Anant Deo, talked about Tiwari’s “close relations” with Dubey, and said this might result in a serious incident. It cited an FIR registered on March 13 against Dubey for extortion, and said SO Tiwari had got the section concerning extortion and threats removed, and not taken any action on the matter.

Incidentally, of the six people named in that FIR, four are accused in Friday’s shootout.

Inspector General (IG), Kanpur Range, Mohit Agarwal said they had taken note of the letter. “We have asked the (current) SSP to submit a report. We will see when this letter was sent and what cognizance was taken.”

In a video statement late on Monday, current SSP Dinesh Kumar P said he had not found proof of such a letter, after checking several offices. “In preliminary investigation it was found that upon checking the dispatch and receiving register… we did not find any mention of this letter,” the SSP said.

He said they had not found any file either indicating a complaint had been received against SO Tiwari after the FIR. “However, we are still inquiring deeper and we will confirm how genuine this letter is,” the SSP said.

The Indian Express has a copy of the March 13 FIR mentioned in the letter, said to be written by Mishra. Registered by one Roli Shukla of Bikru, it accuses six people, including Dubey, of barging into her house with weapons, beating her up and threatening to kill her family unless they paid Rs 2 lakh. Apart from Dubey, three others named by her, Shivam Dubey, Amar Dubey and Gopal Saini, are mentioned in the FIR filed by police in Friday’s incident.

In the letter said to be written by him, Mishra expressed concern that changes in the March 13 FIR sent the message that the police station in-charge had sympathy for “such a powerful and heinous criminal” (meaning Dubey), and sought action against Tiwari. “Through some means it has been known that even since before, Vinay Tiwari is a frequent visitor to Vikas Dubey and regularly talks to him. Therefore, if the police station in-charge will not bring a change in his behavior some serious incident might take place,” said the letter.

The letter added, “… an FIR was registered against interstate strongman Vikas Dubey and other co-accused under sections 386 (extortion by putting a person in fear of death or grievous hurt), 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting armed with deadly weapon), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC… I had even directed Chaubeypur police station in-charge (Vinay Tiwari) to take strict action against such criminal and to maintain peace, as the common citizen does not have the courage to complain against him. I had informed you too about the said incident… As there was no action on the case so far, the next day I checked the General Diary and found that Investigating Officer (IO) Sub-Inspector Azhar Irshad (has) removed the section 386 IPC and mentioned that the incident was just of old enmity. It has also been mentioned that the senior officials have been informed about this. When I questioned the IO, he said that he removed the section and made the changes on the direction of the police station in-charge.”

Incidentally, on Sunday, former Kanpur SSP Deo, to whom the letter is addressed, admitted receiving complaints from DySP Mishra regarding Tiwari, but said that such differences between seniors and juniors were common and that this had no direct connection with what had happened. On Monday, Deo, who is now a DIG in the STF investigating the shootout, was not available for a comment.

The three personnel of Chaubeypur station suspended on Monday were Sub-Inspectors Kunwar Pal Singh and Krishna Kumar Verma, and Constable Rajeev. “On the basis of the inquiry report, action will be taken against them,” SSP Dinesh Kumar P said.

The three arrested on Monday include two neighbours of Dubey, Suresh Verma and Kshama Dubey, and Dubey’s domestic help, Rekha Agnihotri.

The Uttar Pradesh government has increased the reward on Dubey, who remains missing, to Rs 2.5 lakh.

Read more on this 👇

Of the eight policemen killed in Kanpur, two joined police force recently, one was set to retire

Crude explosive hurled at me saved my life, says gunner at Kanpur raid

UP govt faces Oppn’s attack over law and order: ‘CM Yogi needs to take responsibility’

CM Yogi meets families of dead policemen, announces Rs 1 cr assistance for each

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.