Police oppose journalist’s bail plea: ‘Instigated protesters’

Police allege Mandeep Punia was involved in a scuffle with them. (Express photo)

The Delhi Police Monday opposed bail to freelance journalist Mandeep Punia in a Delhi court, accusing him of “instigating protesters with his slogans and shouting”.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Satvir Singh Lamba will decide on the bail application on Tuesday.

On Sunday, a Delhi court had remanded Punia in 14 days’ judicial custody after his arrested from Singhu border on Saturday.

The state prosecutor, who appeared on behalf of police, told the court that Punia “dragged and assaulted police officers”. Punia’s lawyers, Sarim Naved and Akram Khan, told the court that he was “merely carrying out his journalistic duties”. Naved told the court that since Punia was a freelancer, not carrying a press card “can be no grounds for a case or arrest”.