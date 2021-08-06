Police officials have important role in saving nation from terrorism, insurgency etc: Union Minister Rai

Stating that the country remains entangled in serious problems such as terrorism, insurgency, communalism, religious fundamentalism and Left Wing extremism, among others, Union Minister Nityanand Rai on Friday said police officials have a greater role in tackling them.

Rai, who was that chief guest at the passing out parade of probationers of the 72nd batch of Indian Police Service (IPS) held at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy, said over 2,000 police personnel-frontline warriors, lost their lives in the fight against COVID-19 during the current pandemic, according to an official release.

“The country remains entangled in serious problems such as terrorism, insurgency, communalism, religious fundamentalism, Left wing extremism, cybercrime etc., and conspiracies keep happening,” he said.

He said that the Prime Minister, the Union Home Minister and citizens believe that the young officers of Indian Police Service will do the important job of saving this great nation and its citizens from these dangers, the release quoted Rai as saying.

The minister said the officers should actively work towards community policing initiatives for better engagement with the people and whatever initiative that is taken, can be fortified by the strength of the community.

He further said crime against women and children remains a matter of concern in society and it should be the prime responsibility of the police to deal with them.

Rai urged the officers to train the men and women working under them on latest technologies, for at least one hundred hours every year, because unless they do not invest in the development of police personnel subordinate to them, they will not be able to get extraordinary results.

As many as 144 young IPS probationers including 33 women officers, a total of 34 foreign probationers- 10 from Nepal Police, Royal Bhutan Police (12), Maldives Police Service (7) and 5 from Mauritius Police Force also participated in the parade, according to the release.