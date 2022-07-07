scorecardresearch
Thursday, July 07, 2022

Police official removed from post for objectionable comments against Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi

By: PTI | Barabanki |
Updated: July 7, 2022 11:43:36 am
A police official was removed from his post and sent to police lines after a purported video showing him allegedly making objectionable comments against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath came to the fore, officials said
on Thursday.

Station House Officer of Asandra police station Dhyanendra Pratap Singh allegedly the comments against the chief minister while talking to someone in his office room.

A journalist forwarded a video of this conversation to BJP district president Shashank Kushumesh, who in turn, lodged a complaint against the official with the Superintendent of Police Anurag Vats a couple of days ago. Kushumesh alleged that the SHO was trying to create a revolt against the government by making such comments in public.

Police said an inquiry is underway.

