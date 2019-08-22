Police officer, militant killed in J&K

A Special Police Officer(SPO) of the Jammu and Kashmir Police and a militant were killed in an encounter following a cordon and search operation in Ganie-Hamam area of Baramulla district on Wednesday.

The SPO was identified as Bilal Ahmad. The identity of the militant is being ascertained, officials said.

The operation was launched in Baramulla on Tuesday evening, according to a government statement. “During the search operation, the hiding terrorists fired on the search party. Security forces retaliated,” a police spokesperson said.

SPO Ahmad and sub-inspector Amardeep Parihar were injured. “SPO Bilal Ahmad succumbed to his injuries while SI Amardeep Parihar continues to receive treatment at the Army hospital,” police said.