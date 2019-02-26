Police officer killed in Kulgam encounter left two govt jobs to join the force

Arya, 6, the son of Deputy SP Aman Thakur, who was killed in an encounter with militants in Kashmir’s Kulgam area on Sunday, insisted on sitting besides his father’s body at the family’s home in Jammu on Monday even as relatives tried to take him out of the room before the funeral.

Thousands of people joined the funeral procession. The pyre was lit by Thakur’s nephew amid slogans. J&K Governor Satya Pal Malik, Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh, state Assembly Speaker Nirmal Singh, DGP Dilbagh Singh, besides senior politicians and officers, paid floral tributes to the slain police officer at the funeral on Monday evening.

Thakur was at home in Jammu just over a week ago and had promised to take his family members for a holiday once his son’s exams were in March, the officer’s elder brother, Suresh Goria, said.

Arya and wife Sarla survive Thakur.

Thakur was due to get transferred from Kulgam, as his two-year tenure was over. His father Swami Raj said, “I am proud of my son and all those sacrificing their lives for the nation.”

Thakur had been carrying out anti-insurgency operations in Kulgam area for the past two years, DGP Dilbagh Singh said. “He was a brave officer who was awarded the DGP’s commendation medal and the Sher-i-Kashmir Police Medal for gallantry last year,” Singh said. “His name was recommended for a bigger award this year.”

Thakur had left two government jobs to join the police in 2011. His first appointment was in the social Welfare Department; he later got selected as a lecturer in the Education Department.

Two militants killed in Kulgam were from Pak: J&K Police

J&K Police on Monday said that two of three militants killed in Sunday’s encounter in Kulgam, south Kashmir, came from Pakistan and were top Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) operatives. In a statement, the police said one of the militants killed has been identified as Raqib Ahmad Sheikh, a resident of Kulgam district, while the two others were from Pakistan. “From material recovered from the site, the other two have been identified as Waleed and Numan, foreigners from Pakistan,” a police spokesperson stated.

Deputy SP Aman Thakur, and Naib Subedar Omveer of 34 Rashtriya Rifles had also died during the operation.—ENS