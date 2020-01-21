Follow Us:
Tuesday, January 21, 2020

Police officer killed, Army jawan injured in encounter in J-K’s Pulwama district

The encounter broke out in the district's Khrew area when the security forces had launched a cordon and search operation, a police official said.

By: PTI | Srinagar | Published: January 21, 2020 4:30:56 pm
jammu and kashmir, kashmir news, pakistan shelling at loc, mortar shelling in Loc, india-pakistan border, india news Special Police Officer Shahbaz Ahmad was killed while an Army jawan injured in the exchange of fire, the official said. Express photo by Shuaib masoodi 

A special police officer was killed and a soldier injured on Tuesday in an encounter with militants in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district, police said.  The encounter broke out in the district’s Khrew area when the security forces had launched a cordon and search operation, a police official said.

Special Police Officer Shahbaz Ahmad was killed while an Army jawan injured in the exchange of fire, the official said.

He said the operation was on till last reports came in.

