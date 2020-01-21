Police officer killed, Army jawan injured in encounter in J-K’s Pulwama district

Special Police Officer Shahbaz Ahmad was killed while an Army jawan injured in the exchange of fire, the official said. Express photo by Shuaib masoodi Special Police Officer Shahbaz Ahmad was killed while an Army jawan injured in the exchange of fire, the official said. Express photo by Shuaib masoodi

A special police officer was killed and a soldier injured on Tuesday in an encounter with militants in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district, police said. The encounter broke out in the district’s Khrew area when the security forces had launched a cordon and search operation, a police official said.



He said the operation was on till last reports came in.

