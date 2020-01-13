Police move to invoke Goonda Act against six AMU students

While Ansari and Huzaifa are former vice-presidents of AMU Students’ Union, Amit is a former secretary and Minto a student leader. (Express File Photo) While Ansari and Huzaifa are former vice-presidents of AMU Students’ Union, Amit is a former secretary and Minto a student leader. (Express File Photo)

Aligarh police have started the process of invoking the UP Control Of Goondas Act, 1970, against six students of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) for their involvement in the December 15 protest held on the campus against alleged police excesses at Delhi’s Jamia Millia Islamia.

Last week, the police sent its report to the Aligarh district magistrate along with the criminal history of four of the six students — Nadeem Ansari, Hamza Sufyan, Huzaifa Amir and Amir Minto. They had earlier been booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including section 353 ( assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty). While Ansari and Huzaifa are former vice-presidents of AMU Students’ Union, Amit is a former secretary and Minto a student leader.

“The district administration has issued notices to all the four students directing them to file replies,” said Anil Kumar, Circle Officer of Civil Lines. He added that these students would be externed from Aligarh for six months if the Goonda Act was invoked against them. The police are also preparing similar reports of two other student leaders — Sharjeel Usmani and Farhan Zubari.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App