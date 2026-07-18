Police move Sonam Wangchuk to hospital from Jantar Mantar on day 21 of fast

Activist Sonam Wangchuk, who has been on an indefinite hunger strike at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi for the past 20 days, was taken to Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital on Saturday morning amid a heavy police presence at the protest site.

#WATCH | Delhi: Activist Sonam Wangchuk, who was sitting on a hunger strike from last 20 days at Jantar Mantar, taken to the hospital by the police. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/81DTO3cyh4 — ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2026

Scenes of chaos unfolded at Jantar Mantar as police personnel were deployed in large numbers around the venue where Wangchuk and his supporters had been staging the protest. Videos from the site showed police and protesters engaged in heated exchanges as authorities escorted the activist to the hospital.

The reasons for Wangchuk’s hospitalisation have not been made immediately clear. His hunger strike, which entered its 20th day, has drawn support from various civil society groups and activists.

Further details are awaited.