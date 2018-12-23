Police meet: PM Modi warns against ‘dark’, ‘divisive’, caste forces

Addressing police chiefs on the third and final day of the annual conference of state DGPs and IGPs in Kevadia Colony, Narmada district, Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi cautioned them about “divisive elements fanning caste-based crisis and exploiting caste-based faultlines for their short-term goals”.

On the agenda for discussion on the final day were the recent incidents of mass agitations in the country. According to sources, the discussions during the sessions revolved around contrarian forces taking charge of situations during such agitations and about how prepared the security apparatus was to face the challenge.

Warning against the “dark forces of radicalisation”, Modi asked the security establishment to isolate them at the grass-root level and to engender trust among all communities across the nation and to work for the unity and integrity of India. A statement issued by the PMO quoted him as saying, “Let us strengthen forces that promote unity and isolate divisive forces at the grass-roots level.”

Explained PM’s caste caution amid rising challenge Apart from its routine duties, police have been lately battling challenges posed by technology such as radicalisation and cybercrimes. The PM’s attempt to highlight caste clashes as a new challenge should nudge police to look at these issues closely, which otherwise have been considered a political challenge. BJP governments across the country have faced law and order problems from caste mobilisations, including from Patidars, Marathas, Jats.

The presentations also dealt with social media being used to spread rumours and for mobilisation by “certain divisive forces”.

Expressing his views on terrorism, Modi lauded the police force of the country for its “success in countering terrorism and limiting it to a small geographic area”, making a special mention of the Jammu and Kashmir Police.

Talking about cyber security, which was a prominent part of the agenda for the three-day conference, the PM emphasised the need for capacity building.

During sessions on the last day, two presentations highlighted the use of technology in policing, including policing in smart cities and augmentation of the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS). Conceptualised in 2009 by then home minister P Chidambaram in the wake of 26/11 attacks, the CCTNS has been implemented in

14,710 police stations and 6,000 higher offices in the country so far.

The final session was held on the criminal justice system and ways to improve enforcement of law in the country. Two separate presentations were made on impediments in investigation and prosecution and the interventions needed in law and procedure.

Modi also released a special issue of Indian Police Journal dedicated to personnel killed on duty, as well as a commemorative stamp on the National Police Memorial.

Calling upon senior officers to work towards greater recognition of police personnel who work for the benefit of people, he said social media could be used for this.

(With PTI inputs)