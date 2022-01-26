Police medal for gallantry: Fighting terror in Valley to smugglers on Bangla border, 189 cops honoured

Jammu and Kashmir Police personnel who killed militants in the Valley without collateral damage, a CRPF head constable who died fighting militants in Kashmir, an SSB constable who kept firing back at Maoists in Jharkhand’s Dumka even after sustaining bullet injuries, a BSF constable who took on a Bangladeshi cattle smuggler in West Bengal.

These are among 189 winners of Police Medal for Gallantry (PMG) this year.

The lion’s share of the gallantry awards has once again been bagged by J&K Police (115 medals), followed by Chhattisgarh Police (10), and Odisha Police (9). Among Central Armed Police Forces, CRPF won 30 gallantry medals, ITBP and SSB bagged three awards each, and BSF personnel received two.

According to J&K Police, three of its operations in 2019-20 in Budgam, Baramulla and Pulwama stood out for valour shown by its men in killing six militants of different terror outfits. The most high-profile of these operations took place in Sopore, Baramulla, where a team comprising Constables Aijaz Ahmed Dar, Nazir Ahmed Lone and Jahangir Hussain Magray killed two “Pakistani LeT terrorists” along with a local operative.

The two PMG won by BSF were both for taking on cattle smugglers in the eastern theatre. Constable Anand Oraon was attacked by smugglers near Bangladesh border in Bengal. According to BSF, one smuggler got hold of his pump action gun and fired at Oraon in the abdomen, leaving him seriously injured. Oraon eventually overpowered the smuggler.

Constable Sunder Singh exhibited similar courage when surrounded by several cattle smugglers. According to BSF, the smugglers hit him on the head, but Singh fired to disperse them and eventually caught one.

Besides these, 88 President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service and 662 Police Medal for Meritorious Service were conferred upon police personnel and officers across the country.