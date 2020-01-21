Police may hand over J&K DSP Davinder Singh, militants to NIA custody today

DySP Davinder Singh DySP Davinder Singh

NIA IG Amit Shukhla, the investigating officer in the case pertaining to the arrest of J&K Police DSP Davinder Singh with militants, arrived in Srinagar on Monday. On Sunday, a five-member team from the agency had reached the Valley. J&K Police is likely to hand over the custody of Singh and the militants to the NIA on Tuesday.

According to the police, Singh was arrested on January 11 while he was accompanying Hizbul Mujahideen commander Syed Naveed Mushtaq and his associates to Jammu.

The central agency formally registered an FIR in the case on Saturday. “Three Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists and one DySP of J&K Police (Davinder Singh) were arrested along with arms and ammunition while they were travelling in a car, near Qazigund…” the NIA statement said on Saturday. “Custody of the people in this case is being handed over to NIA,” DGP Dibagh Singh said at a press conference in Srinagar. “The case has been transferred to NIA and it would not be right to comment on that…”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App