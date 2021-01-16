UP Police identify 4 more minors ‘sexually assaulted’ by arrested Jalaun BJP leader

Roughly 70 per cent of Himachal’s 57 cities are connected to underground pipes and, to connect the remaining.

Two days after the arrest of an expelled BJP leader for allegedly sexually assaulting two boys, the Jalaun police have decided to lodge a fresh FIR against the accused after identifying four more victims, who are also minor.

“Four more minors have so far being identified and they are being summoned. We are planning to file another case to probe further in the case,” said Superintendent of Police, Jalaun, Yesh Veer Singh. These four minors are from the same neighbourhood.

Police got their information from the two boys who had lodged the case against Ram Bihari Rathor, a retired government employee. After his retirement in 2017, he had joined BJP. The party expelled Rathor, who was a district-level office-bearer in Jalaun, after his arrest on Wednesday. Rathor is lodged at Orai (Jalaun headquarter) district jail.

According to police, they have also identified the victims with the help of the videos found in the Digital Video Recorder (DVR) of the CCTV camera installed at the accused’s residence.

Sources said after the minors appear before police, their medical examination will be conducted and statement recorded.

Police are also examining Rathor’s laptop.

Earlier, SP Singh had said over a week ago Rathor had lodged an FIR stating that his DVR of his CCTV cameras was stolen. The police caught two persons with the DVR and when they checked the DVR, they found recordings of the sexual assaults.

During questioning, the two boys confirmed that Rathor used to sexually assault them and record the act. On Wednesday, police got an FIR lodged against Rathor on a complaint of the two boys under various charges, including unnatural offences. Police also invoked Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) and Information Technology Act.