Mumbai Police hunt for girl who targets women in local trains with spiked drink

For women travelling in the ladies’ compartment of suburban local trains, the Mumbai Police have a warning: If a friendly fellow commuter offers anyone a soft drink, this would be best refused. The Mumbai Police are investigating a case where a girl in her twenties has been targeting women in ladies’ compartments by getting them chatting, then offering them a spiked cold drink. According to investigators, the young woman alights from the train along with her target and then flees with any valuables the victim may be carrying.

The case came to light after a 40-year-old woman employed with a hospital in Girgaum was duped by the woman. As per the complaint given by Gauri Sankpal, a Mankhurd resident, on Tuesday morning around 11 am she took a Panvel train from Sandhurst Road to return home. “I was extremely tired since I was working at the hospital for two days on the go. I got in the train and dozed off. The train was relatively empty. At Wadala station, a well-dressed girl in her early twenties, came and sat next to me in spite of there being several empty seats,” Sankpal said.

The girl then got talking to Sankpal and asked her questions about her home and workplace. “Although I wanted to sleep, it would have been rude to not reply to her. I told her I work at a hospital and stay at Mankhurd. During the course of the conversation, she pulled out a cold drink bottle from the bag and had a sip. She then told me to take a sip as well. Not suspecting anything amiss, I too had a sip,” the 40-year-old said.

The girl then told Sankpal that she too was visiting a friend in Mankhurd and would get off with her. “We got off at Mankhurd and started walking towards the main road. At that point, she suddenly pointed towards my gold chain and started praising it. She then asked me to show it to her. I gave her the gold chain,” Sankpal said. The girl then told her that her friend was not at home and she would have to return to the railway station, and left.

Sankpal, now dizzy, sat down for a bit. “Nearly 15 minutes later I felt all right. The girl had gone missing and she had not returned my chain. I had no recollection of what we were talking about. Either there was something in the drink she had given me or she hypnotised me. I had given away my chain and did not even ask her to return it,” she said. Sankpal, who resides in Mankhurd along with her two sons, then approached the Mankhurd police station where an FIR was registered.

An officer said, “We have registered a case of cheating against the girl for making way with the gold chain worth Rs 40,000. We also found a CCTV footage at the railway station in which the girl is seen talking to Sankpal. There have been similar cases reported in the past and we suspect this girl may be involved in those cases as well.”

The Mankhurd police have, however, transferred the case to the Wadala Government Railway Police (GRP) since the girl entered the train at Wadala. The 40-year-old said, “We hope that they arrest the girl now that her image has been captured in the CCTV. I work very hard for a living at the hospital and it is a financial setback for me.”

