Police ‘helped track her down’, father ‘staged suicide’: Cops suspended after Andhra woman found dead

Police are accused of having illegally detained a close friend of the couple, forcing him to reveal their whereabouts. (Representational image/File)

Two policemen from the Macherla Town police station in Andhra Pradesh’s Palnadu district are under investigation for allegedly helping a father kill his daughter for marrying against his wishes.

The Andhra Pradesh government on Sunday suspended Macherla Town police station Circle Inspector V Ramana. Another official is also under investigation. Ramana and the other official are accused of having taken money from C Sreenu to allegedly track down the whereabouts of his daughter, 22-year-old C Chowdeshwari, who married K Nagaraju against her family’s wishes on March 4.

After his daughter eloped and got married, Sreenu filed a missing person report.

Police are accused of having illegally detained a close friend of the couple, forcing him to reveal their whereabouts. According to Guntur Range IGP Sarvashresth Tripathi, who issued Ramana’s suspension orders, after tracking the couple to Narasaraopet, police personnel convinced the woman to go to the Macherla police station, from where she was handed over to her father on March 18.