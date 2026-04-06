Police ‘helped track her down’, father ‘staged suicide’: Cops suspended after Andhra woman found dead

Two policemen from the Macherla Town police station in Andhra Pradesh’s Palnadu district are under investigation for allegedly helping a father kill his daughter for marrying against his wishes.
The Andhra Pradesh government on Sunday suspended Macherla Town police station Circle Inspector V Ramana. Another official is also under investigation. Ramana and the other official are accused of having taken money from C Sreenu to allegedly track down the whereabouts of his daughter, 22-year-old C Chowdeshwari, who married K Nagaraju against her family’s wishes on March 4.
After his daughter eloped and got married, Sreenu filed a missing person report.
Police are accused of having illegally detained a close friend of the couple, forcing him to reveal their whereabouts. According to Guntur Range IGP Sarvashresth Tripathi, who issued Ramana’s suspension orders, after tracking the couple to Narasaraopet, police personnel convinced the woman to go to the Macherla police station, from where she was handed over to her father on March 18.
Later on the same day, Chowdeshwari was found dead.
The IGP said that despite being told the woman was an adult and that she got married as per her wishes, the police personnel let the father take her away. The couple belong to the same community, but her family was against the marriage, officials said.
Following her death, Sreenu filed a police report, claiming that his daughter died by suicide due to family problems. However, the postmortem report indicated that she was strangled to death, and police alleged that her father tried to stage the crime as a suicide by hanging the body from the ceiling fan.
He is also alleged to have tried to bribe the medical team that conducted the postmortem.
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The IGP said there were allegations against the Circle Inspector that he took money from the woman’s family to track and bring her home, and that an investigation was going on during which he has been placed under suspension.
Sreenu has been arrested and is in police custody, while other family members are being questioned. The IGP directed a team to find all those involved in tracing the couple to Narasaraopet, where they were living without the knowledge of their respective families.
Sreenivas Janyala is a Deputy Associate Editor at The Indian Express, where he serves as one of the most authoritative voices on the socio-political and economic landscape of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. With a career spanning over two decades in mainstream journalism, he provides deep-dive analysis and frontline reporting on the intricate dynamics of South Indian governance.
Expertise and Experience
Regional Specialization: Based in Hyderabad, Sreenivas has spent more than 20 years documenting the evolution of the Telugu-speaking states. His reporting was foundational during the historic Telangana statehood movement and continues to track the post-bifurcation development of both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.
Key Coverage Beats: His extensive portfolio covers a vast spectrum of critical issues:
High-Stakes Politics: Comprehensive tracking of regional powerhouses (BRS, TDP, YSRCP, and Congress), electoral shifts, and the political careers of figures like K. Chandrashekar Rao, Chandrababu Naidu, and Jagan Mohan Reddy.
Internal Security & Conflict: Authoritative reporting on Left-Wing Extremism (LWE), the decline of the Maoist movement in former hotbeds, and intelligence-led investigations into regional security modules.
Governance & Infrastructure: Detailed analysis of massive irrigation projects (like Kaleshwaram and Polavaram), capital city developments (Amaravati), and the implementation of state welfare schemes.
Crisis & Health Reporting: Led the publication's ground-level coverage of the Covid-19 pandemic in South India and major industrial incidents, such as the Vizag gas leak.
Analytical Depth: Beyond daily news, Sreenivas is known for his "Explained" pieces that demystify complex regional disputes, such as river water sharing and judicial allocations between the sister states. ... Read More