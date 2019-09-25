Punjab: Police alert as outfits seek ban on Raavan effigy burning, Dussehra committees cry foul

A group of outfits in Punjab led by an organisation called the ‘Raavan Sena Bharat’ have demanded a complete ban on burning effigies of Raavan and his brothers — Meghnath and Kumbhkaran — during Dussehra festivities on October 8.

Submitting written pleas in this regard to the Deputy Commissioners in Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Amritsar, Ferozepur, Kapurthala and other districts (copy with The Indian Express), the organisations, while defending Raavan as an “intellectual king”, have said that those burning these effigies should be booked under the Section 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) of IPC.

In turn, in Kapurthala and Ferozepur, Hindu groups and Dussehra committees have submitted written pleas to police and the district administration, saying that those opposing burning of Raavan effigies should be booked and it should be ensured that there is no disruption of any kind during festivities.

Sensing there could be tension between Hindu organisations and pro-Raavan organisations on October 8 in Punjab, police said that they would remain alert.

Ferozepur SSP Vivek Sheel Soni said that the issue will be solved amicably. “We are trying to resolve the issue and won’t allow it to snowball. All precautionary measures required will be taken on Dussehra day. We have received representations from both sides and it will be solved amicably,” he said.

Meanwhile, speaking to The Indian Express, Lakhbir Lankesh, president, Raavan Sena Bharat, said: “Tell us the logic behind this ritual of burning effigies every year. He has been referred to as ‘Mahatma’ in different versions of Ramayana, because he was an intellectual and a beloved king. He never harmed Sita in any way, but instead kept her in protection of women security guards.” He added that their organisation had over 50,000 followers across Punjab, mostly from the Valmiki community.

According to Lankesh, the organisation was also considering moving Punjab and Haryana High Court this week on the issue. “We will be moving High Court seeking ban on this meaningless practice. If logic is that effigies are burnt because Raavan faced defeat from Ram in the battle, then likewise effigy of Ram should also be burnt on Luv-Kush Jayanti because Ram was defeated by his sons,” he said.

Darshan Raavan (59) from Ludhiana, president of Aadi Dharam Samaj, which is an outfit supporting the ban, said: “We want this practice of burning his effigies to be banned. It is illogical.”

Professor M Rajivlochan, from the department of history, Panjab University, Chandigarh, said: “Raavan was born to Brahmin parents. People in Tamil Nadu and Sri Lanka continue to love and worship him….There is a part in Ramayana of both Valmiki and Tulsidas where Ram asks Laxman to go to Raavan (when he was on his deathbed) and learn from him something about the world which only a learned Brahmin like Raavan can teach…Burning his effigy and that of his brothers actually makes no sense in the 21st century…. Sharing happiness and worshipping Ram should be enough. It is logical enough to do away with effigy burning practice.”