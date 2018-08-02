Police give permission for Amit Shah rally in Kolkata on August 11

Follow Us:
There was confusion over Shah's rally after the BJP had accused the Kolkata Police of denying them permission to hold a rally in Rani Rashmoni Avenue.

By: Express News Service | Kolkata | Published: August 2, 2018 1:39:11 am
The Kolkata Police on Wednesday granted BJP president Amit Shah to hold a rally in Kolkata on August 11. This comes hours after Shah dared the West Bengal government to arrest him, even as the ruling Trinamool Congress took a swipe at the party chief claiming that he had become “tense and nervous”.

State BJP Yuva Morcha (youth wing) president Debjit Sarkar said on Tuesday they had submitted a formal application to the Kolkata Police seeking permission to hold a rally in the city, following which the city police Wednesday granted it permission to hold the rally on Mayo Road.

The city police later clarified that it did not receive any formal application seeking permission to use Rani Rashmoni Avenue for the rally from the BJP. “Some unwarranted speculation on social media about denial of permission to a political party on August 11 has come to our notice…on request permission for meeting has already been granted,” it wrote on Twitter.

