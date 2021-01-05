Police foil Dhule man’s bid to end life on Facebook

A police team rushed to the youth’s address, traced from his phone number, rescued him and rushed him to hospital.

After receiving an alert from Facebook, Mumbai Cyber police with the help Dhule police saved a 23-year-old man from ending his life. The Dhule-based youth was doing a Facebook live while slitting his throat, said police. Facebook alerted Mumbai Cyber police, who alerted Dhule police.

A police team rushed to the youth’s address, traced from his phone number, rescued him and rushed him to hospital. The youth has been identified as Dyaneshwar Patil. He tried ending his life at around 8 pm on Sunday. The video was spotted by Facebook’s Ireland headquarters. They reported the incident to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Cyber) Rashmi Karandikar.

An officer said, “At 8.10pm, the Mumbai Cyber cell received a call from the head office of Facebook in Ireland.”

Karandikar’s team managed to locate Patil from his phone numbers, and informed Dhule police. A team was then sent to his address before 9pm. He had already slit his throat but was still alive. He is out of danger, the officer said.