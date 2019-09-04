Police FIR against AIR producer in Kerala for inflammatory post on Facebook

Police in Kerala have registered an FIR on the basis of a complaint against KR Indira, a programme producer with the All India Radio (AIR), for hateful, anti-Muslim content on her personal Facebook account.

Advertising

A non-bailable case was registered against the AIR employee at the Kodungallur police station in Thrissur district after a complaint by Vipin Das, an activist with the Kodungallur Media Dialogue centre. The case has been booked under section 153 (A) IPC for promoting disharmony and enmity between different religious groups and section 120 (O) of the Kerala Police Act for causing nuisance to through any means of communication to another person.

Indira, who reportedly works with the AIR station in Thoothukudy in Tamil Nadu, is known for her offensive content on Facebook, aimed mostly at Muslims and other minority groups. The police FIR against her this time came in connection with her post in Malayalam on the controversy around the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam. She wrote that non-citizens in Assam can be housed at migrant camps with minimum facilities without giving them access to Aadhaar and ration cards.

The complaint against Indira alleges that her remarks are ‘inflammatory’ in nature and can incite violence and hatred between religious groups.