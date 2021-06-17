scorecardresearch
Thursday, June 17, 2021
Republic Day violence case: Delhi Police files supplementary chargesheet against Deep Sidhu, others

Sidhu, who was accused of being the key conspirator of the violence, was arrested on February 9. The police had also accused him of fuelling the chaos at the Red fort.

By: PTI | New Delhi |
June 17, 2021 1:38:49 pm
Punjabi actor Deep Sindhu (in brown) was arrested in connection with the violence at Red Fort on Republic Day during the farmers’ protest. (File Photo)

Delhi Police on Thursday filed a supplementary chargesheet against actor-activist Deep Sidhu and others in the Republic Day violence case.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Gajendra Singh Nagar will pass the order on the point of cognisance of the fresh charge sheet on June 19 at 2 pm.

“The investigating officer of the case pointed out the names of the witnesses who were severely injured or from whom the weapon was snatched,” the court noted.

I will go to Singhu border soon, says Deep Sidhu

On January 26, protesting farmers clashed with the police during the tractor rally against three farm laws and stormed into the Red Fort injuring scores of policemen.

The Crime Branch is tasked with investigating the case. On May 17, it filed a 3,224-page charge sheet and sought prosecution of 16 accused including Sidhu.

Sidhu, who was accused of being the key conspirator of the violence, was arrested on February 9. The police had also accused him of fuelling the chaos at the Red fort.

