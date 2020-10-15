Police cover for Tanishq showroom targeted in Kutch

The "apology" poster pasted on the door of the Tanishq showroom

AFTER A group of men allegedly barged into a showroom of Tanishq at Gandhidham town in Kutch, following social media backlash over an advertisement by the company depicting an inter-faith family, local police increased vigilance in the area Wednesday.

Prakash Gupta, owner of the Tanishq franchise in Gandhidham, told The Indian Express that six to seven persons had barged into the showroom Monday evening before one of them wrote an apology on behalf of the store with a sketch pen on the noticeboard.

“They told us that they had objections to an ad released by the company and that they were perceiving it negatively. We told them that we will inform the company about it. Then they wrote on the noticeboard, which we generally use to display the price of gold, that we were apologising to the Hindu community and left,” Gupta said.

Gupta said that he had informed police about the incident on Tuesday. “In response, the police came today. We have intimated what happened but we don’t intend to file any police complaint. Our company has also withdrawn the ad,” Gupta said, adding that the showroom was “not attacked”.

Minister of State for Home Pradeepsinh Jadeja posted on Twitter that reports of the showroom being “attacked” were false and directed that a case be filed against those spreading “fake news”.

Jadeja posted: “The news of an attack on a showroom in Gandhidham, Kutch by @ndtv is totally fake. This is a motivated attempt to impact the law & order & incite violence in Gujarat. I have asked to register a case & take strict action against those who spread this fake news”. Later, NDTV said that the store had received a “threat”.

Kutch (East) SP Mayur Patil said there was no violence at the store located on Tagore Road. However, he acknowledged that the showroom had received threats and police had been deployed since late Tuesday.

“Tanishq had released an ad on Friday, which had hurt religious sentiments of a few. After that, Tanishq had issued an apology at the national level. Following that apology, two people had come to Tanishq Gandhidham shop on October 12 and demanded that an apology in Gujarati be displayed here. The shop owner promptly met that demand. However, he was receiving threat calls from the entire state and Kutch area and he duly informed police about it on October 13. Since then, police have been deployed and patrolling is being done,” the SP said.

According to store staff, a mob had gathered outside the showroom Monday evening after which six or seven of them barged into the showroom and uttered abusive words in the presence of female staff members and female customers. The staff said the men wrote on the noticeboard that the advertisement was shameful and therefore the showroom “apologises to all the Hindus of Kutch”.

