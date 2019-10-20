Police cooked up story, Kamlesh Tiwari’s killers not yet held: Akhilesh

Even as the police arrested three persons in connection with the murder of former working president of Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha Kamlesh Tiwari in Lucknow, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday termed the police version a “cooked-up story”, alleging that “the perpetrators of the crime have not yet been arrested”.

Addressing a rally on the last day of campaigning for the Assembly bypoll in Rampur, Akhilesh said, “The BJP supporters are unhappy that their people are being killed. You must watch the statement of the mother of the person killed in Lucknow on TV. See the full statement and then you will understand who is the perpetrator. That story is being changed by the BJP.

“They are saying that he (Tiwari) was threatened in 2015. If he was threatened in 2015, then what was your government doing in the last two-and-a-half years? They are just cooking up a story. And the perpetrators of the crime have not yet been arrested. The ones arrested are those who were conspiring to kill him in 2015. That is why I am telling you to listen to what his mother has said,” the former chief minister said

Stating Tiwari’s mother has praised the prvious SP government and party leader Azam Khan for giving protection to her son, Akhilesh said, “She (Tiwari’s mother) is saying that they got protection only during the Samajwadi Party government and during Azam Khan’s time. She is saying that they got security and a gunner, and that the Yogi Adityanath government did not give them security. As a result, she lost her son.”