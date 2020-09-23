scorecardresearch
Police constable’s death takes Covid toll to 3,380

By: Express News Service | Ahmedabad | September 23, 2020 3:59:05 am
Gujarat covid-19, gujarat covid cases, gujarat police covid cases toll, gujarat covid death toll, indian express newsAhmedabad added 185 new cases with the rural limits also reporting a Covid-19 fatality on Tuesday (Representational)

Gujarat reported over 1,400 fresh coronavirus cases for the fifth consecutive day on Tuesday. With the death of a police constable from Nadiad in Kheda district due to Covid-19, the death toll in the state reached 3,380.

As per a statement by Gujarat Police on Monday, Dinesh Koli, armed police constable at Kheda-Nadiad, had tested positive for Covid-19 on September 21. Kheda has seen over 1,200 cases and 15 fatalities due to Covid-19 till date.

Ahmedabad added 185 new cases with the rural limits also reporting a Covid-19 fatality on Tuesday. Twenty-four of the 1,400 de-boarding passengers at Kalupur railway station tested positive on Tuesday. Ten of them were taken to a Covid Care Centre; the rest were home quarantined.

The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation declared 12 new micro containment zones on Tuesday, with the majority of them in the north west and south west zones of the city limits. Thirty other areas were freed of the tag.

