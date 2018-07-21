Police constable abducted by militants in J&K, second kidnapping in a month

This is the second incident of a policeman being kidnapped in South Kashmir this month. (File) This is the second incident of a policeman being kidnapped in South Kashmir this month. (File)

A trainee constable of the J&K Police, Saleem Shah, from Mutalhama in Kulgam was abducted from his home late night on Friday. The constable was on leave and was allegedly abducted by unknown militants.

A manhunt has been launched in the area to trace the missing constable, who was under training in Kathua.

This is the second incident of a policeman being kidnapped in South Kashmir this month.

Earlier, on July 5, constable Javaid Ahmad Dar who was also at home on leave was abducted from Vehil, Shopian. His bullet-ridden body was found near a stream by villagers in Pariwan, Kulgam next day.

