Police conduct raids to track down Vikas Dubey’s aide

Vikas and his five associates were killed in separate alleged encounters. (File)

Kanpur police is conducting raids to track down slain gangster Vikas Dubey’s associate who is wanted in a case, in which eight police personnel were killed during a raid in Bikru village on July 2. The eight policemen included Deputy Superintendent of Police Devendra Mishra.

Investigating officer and Station House Officer of Kotwali police station, Sanjeev Kant Mishra, said a reward of Rs 50,000 has been announced in exchange of any information about accused Vipul Dubey.

He added that the police are conducting raids to track down Vipul, whose name has cropped up during the course of investigation. Except Vipul, all other accused in the case have been arrested, said Mishra.

On July 2, the police team had gone to Bikru village near Kanpur to arrest Vikas Dubey in an attempt to murder case. Vikas and his associates attacked the police team from rooftops, following which the eight policemen were killed and few others injured. Later, Vikas and his five associates were killed in separate alleged encounters. Police also razed a portion of Vikas’s house at Bikru village a day after the ambush.

In October, police filed chargesheet against 36 people, including two policemen. The two policemen named in the chargesheet are the then station house officer of Choubeypur, Vinay Tiwari, and sub-inspector K K Sharma. Both were suspended and later arrested for allegedly tipping off Dubey about police raid.