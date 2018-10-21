Follow Us:
Sunday, October 21, 2018
Police Commemoration Day observed in Puducherry

By: PTI | Puducherry | Published: October 21, 2018 5:13:35 pm
Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi paid homage Sunday to police personnel who had laid down their lives while discharging their duty across the country on the occasion of the 60th Police Commemoration Day.

PWD Minister A Namassivayam, Director General of Police S Sundari Nanda and a host of police officers also placed wreaths at the memorial at the Police Lines here.

Gunshots were fired in the air and silence was observed for two minutes by all those present in the memory of those killed in the line of duty across the country.

