Police claim suicide, UP man’s family calls it custodial death

The officer in-charge of a police station in rural Bulandshahr has been suspended for “negligence” after the family of a 28-year-old man alleged custodial death. The police, however, stated that he died by suicide “due to an unsuccessful relationship” after returning to his family.

Anil, the elder brother of the deceased, Somdutt, said his brother had left Kanaini village in Khurja tehsil with a woman on December 5, two days before her wedding. A week later, police brought his body to their home on Saturday at around 5 am, he alleged, adding that it was the first time the family saw him since he left home, before the body was “forcefully cremated” before a postmortem by the family of the woman.

However, SSP Bulandshahr Santosh Kumar Singh referred to the case as “death by suicide due to an unsuccessful relationship”. “On December 6, he made a girl from his village run away from home. Both of them were found on December 10. The girl’s statement was taken by a magistrate in which she expressed the wish to return home with her relatives and that no action be taken against the man. In accordance with this, she was returned to her family. The man was also handed over to his elder brothers. The police said he committed suicide in his home that night and his final rites were carried out in presence of people from the village,” the SSP said.

Police on Saturday booked five relatives of the woman’s family, including her father, for abetment of suicide, on the basis of a complaint signed with the thumbprint of Somdutt’s mother Suresh. The complaint states that Somdutt had returned home on Friday night, after which the woman’s relatives came to their home and threatened him, and that he committed suicide that night as he was “hurt”.

However, Bhanu Prakash Vimal, the lawyer of Somdutt’s family, claimed the statement in the complaint was written by police. “In the Khurja police station, we found that the CCTV cameras were not working. If these were working, the current unpleasant circumstances could have been avoided,” the SSP said, explaining the suspension.

