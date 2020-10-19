Police charge suspects with rape in Jalgaon siblings murder case

A Special Investigation Team probing the crime had detained three people, including a minor, on Friday.

The police have added charges of rape and sexual assault to their FIR against unnamed suspects after four siblings were found murdered in their home in Jalgaon on Friday.

“We have added Section 376 of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act to the FIR after investigation and inquiries revealed sexual assault,” said Pravin Mundhe, Superintendent of Police, Jalgaon.

A Special Investigation Team probing the crime had detained three people, including a minor, on Friday.

Mundhe said that no arrests had been made. “We are still awaiting various reports,” he said.

The deceased — two girls aged 12 and three years and two boys aged 11 and eight years — were killed with an axe by unknown persons on Thursday night in Raver taluka, hours after their parents and older brother had left for their native village in Madhya Pradesh to attend the funeral of a family member.

The family, who belongs to the Bhil tribe, had moved to the village from Madhya Pradesh eight years ago and had been staying on and cultivating their landlord’s banana farm.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd