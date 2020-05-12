Police charge Himachal man with attempt to murder for infecting daughter, 2 friends

Six people tested positive for novel coronavirus on Tuesday, including a head constable posted at Panchrukhi police station in Kangra. Six people tested positive for novel coronavirus on Tuesday, including a head constable posted at Panchrukhi police station in Kangra.

The Himachal Pradesh Police has charged a COVID-19 patient in Chamba with attempt to murder after he allegedly partied with his friends following his return from another district earlier this month.

DGP S R Mardi said that the patient infected his two-year-old daughter and two of his friends. Before he tested positive, he allegedly had a liquor party with his friends outside his house, and they also shared a cigarette, which Mardi called a “suicidal act”.

The police have also booked a Hamirpur resident who recently returned from Gujarat and called a barber to his house to cut his hair. He later tested positive, and the barber after visiting the patient continued to go to other houses and render his services, Mardi said.

“A JBT teacher returned from Ahmedabad to his home in Hamirpur. His wife approached the police saying he was jumping quarantine to go buy liquor, following which he was booked and placed in institutional quarantine,” Mardi said.

The DGP praised a man who returned from Jaisalmer to Jogindernagar and pitched a tent outside his house to quarantine himself as there was no vacant room in the house.

Head constable among six new patients

Six people tested positive for novel coronavirus on Tuesday, including a head constable posted at Panchrukhi police station in Kangra. The police station has been sealed and will function from the Palampur police station for the next two weeks, officials said. “All staff have been quarantined. The patient was involved in various duties and contact tracing is being done,” said state police spokesperson SP Khushal Sharma.

This is the first time a police official has tested positive in the state. Four of the six new patients are from Kangra district while two cases were detected in Hamirpur, health officials said. Four of the six patients had returned home from Punjab and Delhi recently, officials said.

The total number of confirmed cases in Himachal is now 66, including 24 active cases. Currently, there are nine people suffering from the disease in Kangra, six in Chamba, four in Hamirpur, two in Bilaspur and one each in Una, Mandi and Shimla. The districts of Kullu, Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti have reported no cases so far.

Corona Count

Cases – 66

Deaths – 3

Recovered – 39

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.