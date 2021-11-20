Police, central agencies must coordinate better: Amit Shah

State police and central agencies must coordinate better, and focus on coastal and border security apart from cyber crime, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Friday.

“The Home Minister stressed for better coordination between the State Police and other Central agencies… He emphasised on the need to focus on security-related issues including coastal security, Left Wing Extremism, Narcotics Trafficking, Cyber-crime and Border Area Management,” a statement from the Ministry of Home Affairs said.

Shah was addressing the 56th DGPs/IGPs Conference in Lucknow, which will be attended by PM Narendra Modi on Saturday. The three-day conference is held every year to share best practices among state police and central agencies and to determine the road ahead.

The Minister lauded the role of security forces in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic. “Deliberations were held on a wide range of Internal Security issues, including Prison reforms, challenges posed by radicalisation and police training,” it added. Shah also presented awards to representatives of the top three-ranked police stations in the country — Sadar Bazaar in New Delhi, Gangapur in Odisha and Bhattu Kalan in Haryana.

This was the first time the event was held in a hybrid mode. The DGPs of states/UTs and DGs of CAPFs attended the event in Lucknow. Around 350 others attended it virtually.