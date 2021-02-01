Police bust major gambling racket at marriage palace in Banur, 70 arrested

Organised Crime Control Unit (OCCU) of Punjab Police busted a gambling racket active in Mohali district and arrested as many as 70 people including ten women. (Representational)

In an early morning operation on Sunday, the Organised Crime Control Unit (OCCU) of Punjab Police busted a gambling racket active in Mohali district and arrested as many as 70 people including ten women.

The racket was being run from a marriage palace on the outskirts of Banur. The police also seized cash worth Rs 8.42 lakh, 47 vehicles, 40 liquor bottles, playing cards, and laptops from the spot.

Sources in the police said that the kingpin of the gambling racket, Paramjeet Singh Pammi was also arrested from the spot. “Those arrested include some influential people from Ludhiana. Pammi also has influence in Rajpura area. The racket was being run from Friday to Sunday and the accused used to charge Rs 25,000 for membership,” a source disclosed.

Acting on basis of secret information, the raids were conducted on the directions of OCCU chief, Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh, on the intervening night of January 30 and January 31, at around 1 am, at New Life marriage palace. The raids were conducted when gambling was going on.

Police officials said that the arrested women were being used as bartenders and dancers. Sources said the arrested people used to gather at the marriage palace to gamble, and hold parties. Punjab Director General of Police (DGP), Dinkar Gupta said the backgrounds of all persons involved in gambling and immoral trafficking was being investigated. “Forensic examination of the seized laptops and mobile phones is also being conducted to reveal further details,” the DGP added.

An FIR was registered under sections 61/1/14 Excise Act, 13/3/67 Gambling Act, 3/4/5 Immoral Trafficking Act and 420 (cheating) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Some marriage palaces on the Landran-Banur road were also on the radar of Narcotic Control Bureau (NCB) last year after police received information about rave parties.