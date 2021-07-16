Police bust gangs involved in robbery, snatching, 3 held

The gangs were busted following the arrest of three persons, including a woman, in different cases.

Zirakpur Police busted three gangs involved in stealing vehicles, snatching and highway robberies on Thursday. The gangs were busted following the arrest of three persons, including a woman, in different cases.

Those arrested have been identified as Manoj Thakur, Arpit and Dushan Murti alias Gurnamo.

SP (Rural) Dr Ravjot Kaur Grewal said on July 11, a resident of Vishranti City in Zirakpur, Naresh Kumar had lodged a complaint with the local police that his car was stolen from outside of his house. The accused in the case, Manoj Thakur, a native of Moradabad district in UP, was arrested near Big Bazar in Zirakpur. “During interrogation, it was found that accused Manoj has been booked in 14 criminal cases and was out on bail. We have recovered six vehicles from his possession,” said SP Grewal.

He further said that a similar case was registered on July 14 after receiving a tip-off about a gang involved in highway robberies. Police arrested the accused Arpit, a resident of Karnal in Haryana, and recovered a .315-bore country-made pistol from his possession. Arpit’s accomplice is said to be on the run.

The SP said that on July 12, Amarjit Kaur, a resident of Noida, UP, had informed the police that she had come to Zirakpur to visit her relatives and boarded an auto-rickshaw at Patiala Chowk to go to Adda Jhugian village. During the journey, four other women had got into the auto and argued with each other. Later, after alighting from the auto and reaching her destination, Amarjit Kaur found that the gold bangle that she had been wearing was missing. Police arrested the accused, Dushan Murti alias Gurnamo, of Sangrur and is searching for her accomplices.